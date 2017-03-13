'Always Sunny's' Glenn Howerton sells his hip Venice home for $2.39 million

Actor-producer Glenn Howerton of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” fame has sold his home in Venice for $2.39 million.

The Craftsman-inspired two-story was built new in 2008 and incorporates a mix of classic and contemporary details. Among feature of note are beamed ceilings, dark wood floors and wainscoting. An assortment of gray hues unify the living areas.

The updated Craftsman-style home in Venice has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in more than 3,100 square feet of living space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

More than 3,100 square feet of interior space includes formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, an island/den, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The family room features a wall of built-ins and French doors that open to a covered porch.

Outside, a fire pit/lounge sits between the house and a detached two-car garage. Lawns and drought tolerant landscaping complete the fenced and hedged grounds.

Howerton, 40, has been a mainstay on “It’s Always Sunny” since its premiere in 2005. His other television credits include “The Cleveland Show,” “The Mindy Project” and “House of Lies.”

He bought the house seven years ago for $1.692 million, records show.

Tiffany Rochelle of Halton Pardee + Partners was the listing agent. Jason Vogel of the Olson Agency represented the buyer.

