On top of the world villa overlooks the Gaviota Coast

The recently built Villa Della Costa feels like a private island set high above Santa Barbara’s Gaviota Coast. With vaulted ceilings and oversized windows, the sprawling single-story house takes in the surrounding landscape from every perspective. The ranch-style modern Mediterranean shares its 106-acre perch with a helipad, a guest house and a pool cabana.
Address: 14200 Calle Real, Goleta 93117
Price: $35 million
Architect: Jock Sewall
Builder: Shane Mahan of Kitchell Custom Homes
Interiors: Mark Weaver of Mark Weaver & Associates Inc.
Landscaping: Stacey Faussett
Built: 2014
Lot size: 106 acres
House size: Five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, three powder rooms
Features: Library/study, den, family room, home theater, antique wood-beam ceilings, walnut floors, custom lighting, four interior fireplaces, staff quarters, basement, radiant-floor heating, stone decks, fountain, outdoor fireplace, swimming pool, spa, circular gated driveway, drought-tolerant landscaping
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 93117 ZIP Code in May was $797,000 based on seven sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.9% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker, (310) 285-7529, and Randy Solakian of Montecito Estates, (805) 565-2208
