'Dynasty' stars Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa list custom Del Rey home for sale

Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa are moving on to their next home project, but not before letting go of their first collaborative effort. The acting couple, who currently appear on the prime-time soap opera “Dynasty,” have listed a Del Rey home that they helped customize and design for $2.649 million.
Completed this year, the two-story contemporary is set up for modern living with an open-concept floor plan, pocketing glass doors and flexible indoor-outdoor space. Skylights, automated floor lighting and custom fixtures sourced from New Orleans keep the interior well lighted.
Within more than 2,700 square feet of interior are a dining area, a formal living room and a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry. A custom floating staircase made of walnut and steel extends upward to an office landing.
There are bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms including a master suite with a walk-in closet and wraparound deck.
The house sits on a walled corner lot of 5,415 square feet. An edible garden, decking, lawn and a fireplace fill out the backyard.
Show and LaNasa bought the property two years ago for $1 million. They are selling because they are designing a new home for themselves.
Rebecca Saenz of RE/MAX Estate Properties holds the listing.
Show, 56, has scores of credits including the shows “Devious Maids” and “Accidentally on Purpose,” as well as the 2012 horror film “The Possession.” From 1992-97, he played the role of Jake Hanson on the long-running Fox drama “Melrose Place.”
LaNasa has had recurring roles on “Two and a Half Men,” “Big Love” and "Longmire." In addition to her work on “Dynasty,” the 51-year-old actress is set to appear in the upcoming season of Hulu’s “Future Man” and the Netflix series “Are You Sleeping.”