Home of the Day: Happily ever after in the Hollywood Hills

Designed in the Storybook style for which he became famous, this 1926 French Normandy cottage in the Hollywood Hills was the personal residence of Los Angeles architect Frederick A. Hanson.

The fairytale-esque home features high hip roofs and a protruding entry gable on the outside, and a vaulted, two-story living room with decorative arches, period windows and a fireplace with original plaster detailing.

Vintage architectural details, fixtures and original flooring have been carefully preserved throughout and marry happily with a thoughtfully updated kitchen.

Address: 5867 Tuxedo Terrace, Los Angeles, 90068

Price: $1.095 million

Built: 1926

Lot size: 3,393 square feet

House size: 1,005 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

The French Normandy-style cottage, designed by Frederick A. Hanson as his personal residence, is listed for sale at $1.095 million. (Brian Thomas Jones) (Brian Thomas Jones)

Features: Hand-trawled stucco and stone-veneer exterior; vaulted living room; arched ceiling; peaked interior doors; formal dining room; updated kitchen with marble counters; converted attic; exposed original beams; custom windows with leaded glass; stained leaded glass from Italy; entry courtyard

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in July was $1.54 million based on 16 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 6.2% increase in median price compared with the same time last year.

Agents: Barry Gray, Deasey/Penner & Partners, (323) 822-3200

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Follow Bonnie McCarthy on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome