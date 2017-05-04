Luxury lodge in Santa Monica catches lobbyist's eye

The buyer of this one-time hunting cabin in Santa Monica definitely keeps her eye out for big game. The LLC that paid $7.7 million for the rustic contemporary is linked to lobbyist Heather Podesta, public records show.

Set amid mature trees, this contemporary mountain lodge-style house was built using some of the original materials from a cabin that once stood on the site. The great room fireplace was created from stones that were salvaged, numbered and then reassembled.

The contemporary lodge-inspired house is set amid mature trees in Santa Monica's Rustic Canyon area. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

An open-plan kitchen, a dining room, a den, a family room, an office, six bedrooms and six bathrooms are within the nearly 6,200 square feet of living space.

Eucalyptus supports the built-in seating nook and upper balcony. Lodgepole pine timber from Montana forms the home’s framing.

Outdoor amenities include a terrace, a plunge pool and stone walkways.

Podesta, 47, is a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer and lobbyist known for her work with Democratic candidates.

Hugh Evans of Partners Trust was the listing agent. Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California represented the buyer.

