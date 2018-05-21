Writer Herman Wouk autographs a contract in Palm Springs

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Herman Wouk has bought a home in a gated 55-plus community in Palm Springs for $450,000.
The 2,637-square-foot residence includes a living room with a fireplace, multiple dining rooms areas, a kitchen with bar seating, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A detached casita sits in the courtyard.
Built in 2005, the retreat has a wraparound patio, an outdoor fireplace and a bubbling brook feature. There's also a built-in barbecue station and a pergola.
A clubhouse, a fitness center, swimming pools, a spa, pickle ball courts and shuffleboard are among the resort-style amenities at the development.
Wouk, who will turn 103 on May 27, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for the 1951 novel "The Caine Mutiny." Among his popular works is "The Winds of War," which was published in 1971.
Michelle White of Bennion Deville Homes was the listing agent. Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman represented Wouk.
