Advertisement

Actor Hill Harper lands an ocean-view estate in Malibu for $4.1 million

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 18, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Actor Hill Harper lands an ocean-view estate in Malibu for $4.1 million
Actor Hill Harper of "CSI: NY" and "The Good Doctor" fame has paid $4.1 million for a gated, one-acre estate in Malibu. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Television, film and stage actor Hill Harper has bought a gated estate in Malibu for $4.1 million. The purchase was made through a corporate entity, public records show.

Found at the end of a long driveway that ends at a circular motor court, the Spanish-style estate encompasses slightly more than an acre of grounds overlooking Broad Beach.

Advertisement

The 1956-built house includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly 3,800 square feet of living space. Walls of windows bring ocean views into the living and dining area. The family room, which has vaulted and beamed ceilings, adjoins the kitchen.

Outside, a Saltillo-tiled patio and dining terrace is centered toward the coastline. Garden beds, lawn and landscaping complete the grounds.

The property was most recently listed with Amy Alcini and Ryan Jancula of Compass, according to the Multiple Listing Service. It originally was offered at $4.295 million.

Harper, 51, was a regular on "CSI: NY" for nine seasons and currently appears the medical drama "The Good Doctor." The busy actor also has credits that include the shows "Homeland" and "Limitless."

Last year he appeared in the Tupac Shakur biographical film "All Eyez on Me."

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham gets a landslide $19 million for Brentwood build

Actress Natalie Martinez cuts loose from Mellenthin-built home in Sherman Oaks

Former Mark Wahlberg estate with bells and whistles galore sells for $12.4 million

Snazzy Malibu mobile home was once owned by 'Baywatch' star Pam Anderson

Advertisement
Advertisement