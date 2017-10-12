Hollywood Hills classic built for ‘green screen’ pioneer seeks $5 million

A Spanish-style home built for film pioneer Carroll Dunning has listed for sale above the Sunset Strip for $5 million.

Dunning, co-founder of the Dunningcolor Corp., developed one of the first “green screen” processing techniques for adding backgrounds to scenes filmed in a studio. Known as the Dunning Process, it was first used in the 1933 monster-adventure classic “King Kong.”

His onetime residence, designed by architect Paul Revere Williams and built in 1929, sits on a triangular corner lot in Hollywood Hills with city lights and mountain views.

The 1920s Spanish home, designed by architect Paul R. Williams and recently renovated, sits on quarter-acre lot in Hollywood Hills. (Luke Gibson Photography) (Luke Gibson Photography)

Recently renovated, the four-story house offers a nod to a bygone era, with arched picture windows, wrought iron fixtures and hardwood oak floors. Interior spaces include a living room with an artistic-tile fireplace, a formal dining room, an office and an eat-in kitchen with walls of bi-folding doors.

The master suite, outfitted with multiple walk-in closets, takes in a 180-degree city view. In all, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 5,000 square feet.

Terraced patios create additional living space outdoors. Various steps and pathways navigate manicured gardens, a sunken fire pit and a saltwater swimming pool.

The property last changed hands in 2014 for $1.7 million, records show.

Travis Canby and Judith Lovingfoss of Keller Williams Realty are the listing agents.

