Hollywood Hills West Neutra keeps its place in the timeline

Stepping into this well-preserved Richard Neutra-designed home in Hollywood Hills West is like stepping back into 1951. The style that would become known as Midcentury Modern was cutting edge, Harry S. Truman served as President and the Patti Page hit “Tennessee Waltz” captured the airwaves. A one-bedroom guesthouse sits on the opposite side of the property.

Address: 7850 Torreyson Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Price: $8 million

The 1951 Shaarman House was designed by renowned modernist architect Richard Neutra. (Matthew Momberger and Michael McNamara) (Matthew Momberger and Michael McNamara)

Built: 1951

Lot size: 41,113 square feet

House size: 3,378 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Entry garden reflecting pool, den/office, breakfast area, stacked stone fireplace, walls of glass, wood floors and ceilings, built-ins, gated, flat lawn, city and mountain views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90046 ZIP Code in January was $1.293 million based on 27 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 22.8% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Brett Lawyer, (310) 858-5402, Hilton & Hyland, and Aaron Kirman, (424) 249-7162, John Aaroe Group

