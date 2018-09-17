News correspondent and TV producer change their lineup with Venice Mediterranean

Television news correspondent Lee Cowan and TV producer Molly Palmer have bought a Mediterranean-style villa in Venice for $2,325,500, public records show.
The three-story house, built in 2001, features an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen that connect to a back deck for indoor/outdoor dining and entertaining.
Including the first-floor bedroom and bathroom, there are a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms within the 3,005 square feet of living space. The second level contains the master suite, which has a fireplace and a deep soaking tub, and a large bonus room.
At the top of the house are a sun-drenched third-level room and a rooftop deck that takes in expansive views.
Cowan, 53, appears on the “CBS Evening News” and also services a substitute anchor on “CBS Sunday Morning.” Palmer’s credits include NBC’s “Today” show.
David Fowler of Re/Max Estates Properties handled the transaction.