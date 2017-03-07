BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Ichiro Suzuki is ready to sell or lease his condo in downtown L.A.

Neal J. Leitereg
Professional baseball player Ichiro Suzuki, who reached the 3,000-hit plateau last year, has put his condominium in downtown Los Angeles in play for $2.349 million. Alternatively, the property can be leased for $7,000 a month.

Found within the Biscuit Company Lofts building, a 1920s factory turned live/work space, the 2,030-square-foot unit retains its industrial vibe with brick walls and exposed ducts.

Two floors of open-plan living include a large common area, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, one bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms. A 1,000-square-foot private rooftop patio tops the residence and takes in city-to-ocean views.

Also of note are building amenities such as a swimming pool, a fire pit and a two-story gym. Two parking spaces are also included with the unit.

Suzuki bought the residence a decade ago for $2.2 million, records show.

Dominic Labriola of Mercer Vine holds the listing.

The 43-year-old Suzuki appeared in 143 games for the Miami Marlins last year, batting .291 with 10 stolen bases. The Japanese-born player has twice won the American League batting title and has earned all-star nods in 10 of his 16 major league seasons.

