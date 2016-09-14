Home of the Day: Minimalist style in Venice

Completed this year, this contemporary home in Venice has a minimalist vibe with lofted space, an industrial-style staircase and pocke doors. A rooftop deck takes in views of the surrounding city and nearby marina.
Address: 2512 Wilson Ave., Venice, 90291
Price: $1.749 million
Built: 2016
Lot size: 1,804 square feet
House size: 2,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Open floor plan; white oak and polished concrete flooring; floor-to-ceiling pocket doors; master bath with Carrera marble tile; rooftop deck; two-car garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90291 ZIP Code in July was $1.699 million based on 21 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.9% increase compared with the same time last year.
Agents: Jonathan Pearson and Tami Pardee, Halton Pardee + Partners, (310) 907-6517
