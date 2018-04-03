‘Glee’ alum Jayma Mays sells Los Feliz home for $800,000 over asking

Here’s a sale worth singing about. Actress-singer Jayma Mays of “Glee” fame and her husband, actor Adam Campbell, have sold their home in historic Los Feliz for $3.595 million — $800,000 more than their asking price.

The hip two-story, built in 1925, was remodeled and expanded by New York-based Jacobschang Architecture during the couple’s decade of ownership.

In addition to a new master suite and complete interior renovation, the project focused on expanding the living space outwards. Balconies, private decks and a courtyard were added to increase the indoor-outdoor footprint. A bridge-like walkway connects the master suite to the main house while providing access to a rooftop deck.

Originally built in 1925, the two-story home underwent a modern renovation by Jacobschang Architecture that reimagined the floor plan and added a new master suite and balconies. (Jason Agron) (Jason Agron)

The open-space floor plan includes a living room, a center-island kitchen and a combined dining and family room area. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus an office/media room.

A saltwater swimming pool, a lounge area and a mature avocado tree lie within the fenced and bamboo-hedged backyard.

The property hit the market in early March and sold in about three weeks, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Max Nelson of the Agency represented the buyer.

Mays, 38, is known for her television roles on "Glee," "Ugly Betty" and "The Millers." She currently appears on the sitcom "Trial & Error" and has a voice role on the animated series "The Adventures of Puss in Boots."

Last year, she had a part in the biographical crime film "American Made" starring Tom Cruise.

Campbell, 37, appears on the Tina Fey-produced sitcom "Great News," which in January wrapped up its second season. His film credits include "Epic Movie" (2016) and "Wolves at the Door" (2016).

