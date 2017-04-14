105-year-old Craftsman stands its ground in Jefferson Park

Set on a cul-de-sac in the Jefferson Park Historic Preservation Overlay Zone, this well-preserved Craftsman-style house dates to 1912. The centrally located home retains its signature exterior details. Inside, there are modern upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms.
Address: 2524 11th Ave., Los Angeles 90018
Price: $975,999
Built: 1912
Lot size: 8,407 square feet
House size: 2,809 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms
Features: Dining room, breakfast nook, sunroom, original hardwood floors, crown molding, stainless-steel appliances, partial basement, covered patio, detached garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90018 ZIP Code in February was $460,000 based on 13 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 21% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.
