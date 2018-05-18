New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre puts his Hancock Park home on the block

In Hancock Park, $5.795 million will make you the newest kid on Joey McIntyre's block. The New Kids on the Block member has listed the 1920s estate after more than a decade of ownership, records show.
Designed by architect Paul Williams, the two-story home flaunts East Coast vibes inside and out. A checkered floor lines the foyer, and farther in, elegant molding and dark hardwood floors fill the 4,200-square-foot floor plan.
There's booth seating in the center-island kitchen. From the family room, French doors open outside, where a stone patio leads to a pool and spa surrounded by privacy hedges.
A balcony hangs off the master suite. Between the main residence and the guest house, there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Jackie Smith of Compass is the listing agent.
McIntyre, 45, replaced Mark Wahlberg in the boy band in 1985. The group's hits include "Step by Step," "Please Don't Go Girl" and "You've Got It (The Right Stuff)." After a more than decadelong hiatus, the band reunited in 2008 and wrapped up a tour last year that grossed $40 million.
Twitter: @jflem94
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: