Music video producer John Winter nears sale of Arts District penthouse

John Winter, the producer-director of music videos for such stars as Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, is ready to call it a wrap on the sale of his spot in downtown L.A.’s Arts District.

His corner penthouse at the Barker Block Lofts is in escrow but still entertaining backup offers, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The asking price is $1.54 million.

Remodeled by Hughes Umbanhowar Architects, the 1,710-square-foot unit features brick walls, exposed ductwork and sliding barn doors that divide the open-plan living space.

The loft-style penthouse in downtown L.A.'s Arts District features exposed brickwork, free-flowing living spaces and a private balcony. (Hunter Kerhart & Dan Arnold) (Hunter Kerhart & Dan Arnold)

Modern fixtures keep the eyes looking upward in the updated bathrooms and kitchen area, which features a wine cooler and breakfast bar. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a master suite with a steam shower. A private balcony sits off the living room.

Common-use areas, a gym and a rooftop swimming pool are among the building’s amenities.

The property last changed hands three years ago for $970,000, records show.

Tracy Do and Toni Mayer of Compass hold the listing.

Winters has scores of music video credits, including Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” which won video of the year at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. He also has produced ad campaigns for such global brands as Coca-Cola, Samsung and Adidas.

