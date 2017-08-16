Retired weatherman Johnny Mountain lists his Wallace Neff classic in Pasadena

A Wallace Neff-designed home owned by retired weathercaster Johnny Mountain and his wife, Martha, is for sale in Pasadena for $3.749 million.

Set along a stretch known as Millionaire’s Row, the Mediterranean Mission-style house was built in 1927 for Neff’s own parents, Edwin Neff and Nettie McNally. Steeped in character, the five-bedroom, four-bedroom house has a clay-tile roof, arched windows and hand-carved details. Overhanging eaves, terraces and a loggia promote passive cooling — a design signature of the architect.

A circular foyer dressed in black-and-white marble sits just beyond the front door and has a spiral wrought-iron staircase. The entry opens to a formal living room with a grand fireplace and carved surround. A mahogany-paneled library adjoins the living room and has an elevator. The kitchen, updated in 2010, has an island and a pass-through with a wine chiller. There is nearly 5,200 square feet of living space.

Designed by Wallace Neff for his own parents, the Mediterranean Mission-style house sits on half an acre on Pasadena's "Millionaire's Row." (Shawn Bishop) (Shawn Bishop)

Saltillo tile and lawn surround the swimming pool and spa in the backyard. A pavilion, gardens and a detached garage fill out the half-acre lot.

Neff, an architect to the stars during Hollywood’s golden age, designed homes for Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Charlie Chaplin, Cary Grant and Greta Garbo. His designs have continued to attract stars today including Brad Pitt, Madonna and Diane Keaton.

Mountain, a familiar face in L.A.’s news scene, worked as a weathercaster for both KABC-TV and KCBS-TV. He retired from KCBS in 2010.

He has owned the property for more than two decades, records show.

Carrie Benuska of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

