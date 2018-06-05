Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson splashes out $3.2 million for Woodland Hills home

Jordan Clarkson may suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’s keeping a toehold in the city where his professional basketball career began. The former Lakers guard has paid about $3.2 million for a home in Woodland Hills, public records show.
The two-story Traditional-style house, built this year, sits behind gates on more than a third of an acre. Designed for indoor-outdoor living, the house features folding glass doors, a saltwater swimming pool and a trellis-topped barbecue pavilion. A cabana with a bathroom and shower sits next to the pool area.
Inside, some 5,800 square feet of living space includes a double-island kitchen, a home theater, an office, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen and dining room, which has a glass-enclosed wine room.
French doors in the master suite lead to a balcony that overlooks the backyard.
The property came on the market in February and sold for the asking price, records show.
Gabriel Ostrow of Ridge Realty was the listing agent. Brett Raskin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Clarkson, 25, was traded by the Lakers to the Cavs in February in a deal that also included Larry Nance Jr. and Isaiah Thomas. The streaky combo-guard has averaged 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds across four NBA seasons.
He is in the second year of a four-year, $50-million deal he signed in 2016.