Former football pro Joselio Hanson looks to cap a short stay in Woodland Hills

Retired cornerback Joselio Hanson, who spent time with the 49ers, Eagles and Raiders during an eight-year NFL career, has offered up his contemporary Woodland Hills home for $2.449 million.
Should it sell, it’ll be a short stay for the Inglewood native. Records show he bought the property in November for $2.3 million.
The house, built in 2015, is perched on a hill on a third of an acre. Sweeping valley views are found from a pair of balconies, as well as a deck with an infinity-edge pool and spa.
In 5,700 square feet of living space are four bedrooms, five bathrooms and bright living spaces. Those include a window-lined living room, a chandelier-topped dining room and a spacious kitchen centered by an oversized island. Adjacent, there’s a family room with a fireplace.
An elevator services both floors.
Hanson, 37, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and made the active roster a year later. During his time in the league, he recorded 320 tackles and six interceptions.
Aaron Scott of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.