Kim Gordon-designed oasis in Venice sells for $5 million

Designer Kim Gordon is well-known in Los Angeles for her one-of-a-kind luxury houses. Her latest home in Venice, which just sold for $5 million, is no exception.

Her stylistic touch, which emphasizes natural light and airy interiors, is on full display here.

Open-space living areas are awash in parquet-patterned oak floors. Handmade ironwork and artistic staircases are a common theme throughout the 4,684-square-foot, five-bedroom home. A recess for growing fresh herbs sits beneath the broad island in the kitchen.

The breezy contemporary, designed by Venice-based homebuilder Kim Gordon, sits on a 7,806-square-foot lot. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Custom windows open to let light and ocean breezes flow into the living spaces. The beach is a short walk away.

Wall-sized doors open to the patio area, where a colorful garden surrounds a pool and covered pavilion. A rooftop deck provides views of the scene below and the city beyond.

Gordon bought the property in 2014 for $1.75 million, according to public records. It sold for $13,000 over the asking price of $4.987 million.

Justin Alexander of Halton Pardee + Partners held the listing. Tiffany Rochelle of the same firm represented the buyer.

Gordon is the owner of Venice-based Kim Gordon Designs. She is known for briskly demolishing, renovating and flipping homes, and has a knack for creating spacious, airy rooms amid the tightly packed streets of Venice.

