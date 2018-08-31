Kim Gordon’s snazzy remodel in Santa Monica Canyon pulls in $7.6 million

Designer Kim Gordon’s latest project, a 1970s rancher remade into a contemporary space exuding bohemian style, has sold for $7.6 million in Santa Monica Canyon.
That’s a new high for the L.A.-based designer, whose previous project sold last year in Venice for $5 million.
With a chic sunken living room, large picture windows and indoor garden elements, the interior maintains its original identity while adding flairs fit for the modern age. Steel-framed doors pair with vibrant floors of limestone and walnut. Wood paneling gives the living areas additional contrast.
Cathedral ceilings, which were raised to accommodate taller doors and windows, top everything in the one-story floor plan. The house has five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and three fireplaces across 4,558 square feet. A half-wood, half-marble island anchors the chef’s kitchen.
Walls of glass open to the back, where a grassy patio surrounds a swimming pool. The property spans about a third of an acre.
The property previously traded hands last year for $4.8 million, real estate records show. It had been listed since June for $8.45 million.
Stormie Leoni and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners held the listing. Pardee also represented the buyer.
Gordon is the owner of Venice-based Kim Gordon Designs. She is known for briskly demolishing, renovating and flipping homes, and has a knack for creating airy spaces that incorporate a range of artistic design elements.