Kim and Kanye’s former Bel-Air mansion sells at a multimillion-dollar loss

By Jack Flemming
Oct 19, 2018 | 10:25 AM
The former home of Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West has traded hands in Bel-Air for $14 million, which is $3.8 million less than the couple sold it for last year. (Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The former home of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West, a starkly minimalist mansion in gated Bel-Air Crest, has sold outside the Multiple Listing Service for $14 million, real estate records show.

That’s a cool $3.8 million less than what the power couple pulled late last year when they sold the property to Ukrainian billionaire Marina Acton. Acton listed the property over the summer for $18 million, The Times previously reported.

During Kim and Kanye’s ownership, the former Mediterranean-style mansion was stripped it down to its core, trading hardwood floors and wrought-iron accents in favor of cavernous, whitewashed living spaces.

At times, the 9,000-square-foot interior resembles a gallery space more than a home. A second-story catwalk cuts between the expansive foyer and the living room, which features a concrete-wrapped fireplace and a two-story wall of glass that opens to the backyard.

The kitchen pairs stainless steel appliances with a long, slender island, and the main level also holds an indoor-outdoor family room. Upstairs, a rotunda-style space and a balcony off the master suite overlook the backyard. In total, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The scene stays sparse outside, where an infinity-edge pool and spa adjoin a flat lawn and pavilion.

West, 41, has released two albums this year: “Ye,” a solo record, and “Kids See Ghosts,” a collaboration with Kid Cudi. Kardashian-West, 37, rose to fame alongside her family via the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Four years ago, they paid $21.25 million for a French-country-inspired compound in Hidden Hills.

