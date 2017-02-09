Actress Kimberly Elise lets go of contemporary home in Hollywood Hills East

Actress Kimberly Elise, known for her film roles in “Set It Off” and “Beloved,” has sold her home in Hollywood Hills East for $1.42 million.

The two-story contemporary, built in 1990, sits behind a gated fence and opens through artistic glass double-doors.

Among its features are hardwood floors, a skylight-topped entry, a high-ceiling living room with a fireplace and large picture windows that bring in canyon views. Living space of 3,571 square feet includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a den.

The master suite has a fireplace, a separate sitting room and two walk-in closets for a total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Glass doors open to an expansive deck that takes in the mountains and canyon. There’s also a two-car garage.

The property came back on the market last year for $1.499 million, records show.

Teresa Taylor of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Elana Fullmer of Gibson International represented the buyer.

Elise, 49, has film credits that include “John Q“ (2002), The Manchurian Candidate” (2004), “For Colored Girls” (2010) and “Dope” (2015). More recently, she starred on the VH1 series “Hit the Floor” from 2013 to 2016.

