Jazz guitarist Lee Ritenour is ready to move on from Malibu’s Point Dume

Grammy-winning jazz musician Lee Ritenour has put his longtime home in Malibu’s Point Dume area up for sale at $7.995 million.

The two-tone contemporary-style house sits behind gates on about an acre and includes a key to access Riviera, a private and gated beach peninsula. Built in 1979, the home features vaulted ceilings with clerestories, polished stone, hardwood and Travertine floors and fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. An elevator and a floating glass staircase connect both levels.

The artful two-story, built in 1979, sits on about an acre in Malibu's Point Dume area. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A center-island kitchen, a formal dining room, a den with custom built-ins, four bedrooms and five bathrooms also lie within more than 6,000 square feet of interior space. Second-floor balconies extend the living space outdoors.

Towering palms dot grounds that include a swimming pool and an artistic outdoor fireplace. Lawns and lush landscaping round out the coastal setting.

The property last changed hands nearly four decades ago for $470,000, records show.

Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Ritenour, 65, has recorded with such artists as Steely Dan, Barbra Streisand, Herbie Hancock, John Denver and Natalie Cole.

The musician-composer-producer shared a Grammy Award with pianist Dave Grusin for the song “Early A.M. Attitude” on their 1985 album “Harlequin.” Among his other hits are “Captain Fingers,” “Fly by Night” and “Isn’t She Lovely.”

