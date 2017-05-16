Leonardo DiCaprio dips his toe in Malibu's summer lease market

Finding no takers for his Carbon Beach home yet, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has put the Malibu property up for lease at $25,000 a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
The oceanfront bungalow, dating to the 1950s and since remodeled, had been up for sale since last year for as much as $10.95 million. It last changed hands in 1998 for $1.6 million, public records show.
Obscured from the street by fences and gates, the house is entered through a gated courtyard and a screened sun porch. The 1,765 square feet of living space includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A galley-style kitchen has been updated with gray herringbone tile and color-coordinated cabinetry.
Beach-facing decking extends the living space outdoors, where amenities include a hot tub. A wooden staircase leads from the patio area to the beachfront.
DiCaprio, 42, won an Academy Award two years ago for his leading role in “The Revenant” (2015). His other credits that garnered Oscar nominations include "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993), "The Aviator" (2004), “Blood Diamond" (2005) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).
Katie Bentzen of Partners Trust Malibu is the listing agent.
