Lil Wayne gets $10 million for Miami Beach home with skate park and shark lagoon

There’s a new owner of Wayne manor. Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., the rapper better known as Lil Wayne, has sold his waterfront mansion in Miami Beach, Fla., for $10 million.

The 15,101-square-foot house, which features a rooftop skate park and shark lagoon, was originally introduced to market in 2015 for $18 million — almost half of the sale price. More recently it was listed for $12 million, records show.

The flashy showplace in Miami Beach, Fla., features a glass elevator, a shark lagoon and a rooftop skate park. (Blue Ocean) (Blue Ocean)

Tucked behind tall hedges, the glass-and-steel spread has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms that include a two-story master suite accessed by a glass-enclosed elevator. In the living room, a three-story wall of windows takes in waterway views. Multiple kitchens, a media room and a professional recording studio are among other features.

Terraces and decking create additional living space outdoors. A private dock sits just beyond the swimming pool. There’s also a three-car garage.

Ty Forkner of One Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent and also represented the buyer.

Wayne, 34, is among the best-selling artists of all time with over 100 million record sales worldwide. He has won five Grammys including the award for Best Rap Album in 2009 for “The Carter III.”

He bought the property in 2011 for $11.6 million, public records show.

