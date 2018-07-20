Rapper Logic cuts loose from Tarzana home with a recording studio

Logic, the talented rapper-songwriter-producer, has wrapped up a sale in Tarzana, selling his home in a guard-gated community for $2.035 million.
He bought the place two years ago for $1.9 million, property record show.
Built in 1995, the two-story house sits on about two acres with a swimming pool and spa, a basketball half-court and a two-bedroom guest house. During Logic’s ownership, a portion of the 2,000-square-foot guest house was used as a recording studio.
The main house has about 4,000 square feet of living space, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. French doors in the master suite open to a balcony with views of the surrounding mountains.
Elsewhere on the hedged and fenced property is a four-car garage.
The property came up for sale in May and was most recently listed for $2.199 million, records show. In June, based on 25 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in Tarzana was $1.3 million, up 23.9% form a year earlier, according to CoreLogic.
Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates was the listing agent. Kathryn Shafer of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Logic, 28, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, released his first mixtape, aptly titled "Logic: The Mixtape," in 2009. He put out three more before his debut studio album, 2014's "Under Pressure," was released by Def Jam Recordings.
His seventh mixtape, “Bobby Tarantino II,” was released in March.