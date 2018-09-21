Former Clipper Loy Vaught puts Hollywood Hills West home in play

A Hollywood Hills West home owned by former professional basketball player and coach Loy Vaught is for sale at $2.789 million.
Tucked away on a narrow cul-de-sac, the split-level house is setup for indoor-outdoor living with multiple patios and a rooftop patio.
The multi-level floor plan includes a sunken living room with a fireplace, an office, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly 3,100 square feet of living space. The den, which has a wet bar, opens to the backyard, with a raised spa and a waterfall-fed swimming pool.
The master suite makes up the entire second floor.
Vaught, who retired from the NBA in 2001, bought the property more than a decade ago for $1.575 million.
Gina Isaac of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing, according to the MLS.
The 50-year-old Vaught was a first-round draft pick of the Clippers in 1990. The power forward played eight of his 11 NBA seasons with the L.A. team before signing with the Detroit Pistons. He wrapped up his career with stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.