Lynn Swann scores a contemporary home in Hancock Park for $3.08 million

USC Athletic Director and football great Lynn Swann has bought a contemporary home in historic Hancock Park for $3.08 million.

The boxy two-story, built in 2014, sits on a narrow lot about six miles northwest of the USC campus. Privacy hedges surround the property, which features such outdoor amenities as a barbecue island, a dining courtyard and a saltwater swimming pool.

The contemporary-style home, built in 2014, features an open floor plan, a two-way fireplace and a saltwater swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

Some 4,350 square feet of open-plan living space includes living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A two-way fireplace anchors the common area. The master suite opens to a private patio that overlooks the grounds.

The property came on the market in February for $3.15 million and sold in about two months, records show. In March, based on 14 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in the area was $1.668 million, up 19.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Swann was a standout wide receiver at USC and went on to win four Super Bowls in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 65-year-old returned to his alma mater as athletic director last year.

