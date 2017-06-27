In Mar Vista, it’s good to be master of the house

Completed this year, this contemporary two-story in Mar Vista pampers the head of the household with a sizable master suite complete with an artistic wall fireplace, private balcony and four-section bathroom. For the rest of the family, there’s an open-plan living room and a kitchen with a wide center island. Sets of sliding doors lead to a built-in barbecue and patio for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

The details

Location: 13103 Dewey St., Mar Vista, 90066

Asking price: $2.595 million

Built: 2017

A flexible floor plan, chef's kitchen and built-in barbecue are among features of this newly built home in Mar Vista. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

House size: 3,300 square feet, five bedrooms, 5 1/4 bathrooms

Lot size: 6,677 square feet

Features: Open-space floor plan; hardwood floors; modern fixtures; center-island kitchen; living room with fireplace; master suite with private balcony and fireplace; office/den; covered patio; built-in barbecue; professional landscaping

About the area: In the 90066 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price in May was $1.405 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 8.2% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Kerry Ann Sullivan and Tiffany Rochelle, (310) 907-6517 and (310) 210-2213, Halton Pardee + Partners

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to homeoftheweek@latimes.com.

