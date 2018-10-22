‘Sharp Objects’ creator Marti Noxon eyes a quick house flip in Studio City

Marti Noxon’s last two projects — the TV shows “Dietland” and “Sharp Objects” — both came to fruition this year. Now, she’s hoping to for similar success with the sale of a development project in Studio City.
The writer-director bought a single-story home last year for $1.6 million, renovated it, and recently put it back on the market for $2.399 million, records show.
A mash-up of Traditional and Midcentury styles, the house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,323 square feet. As part of the renovation, walls were replaced with floor-to-ceiling glass, carpet was replaced with tile and period fixtures were introduced.
Wood beams cross on the front façade and continue into the interior, where vaulted ceilings top an indoor-outdoor great room with walls of glass on two sides. The space is anchored by a dramatic tile fireplace.
Tilework covers the kitchen area, which consists of a center island and farmhouse sink and opens to a dining area. Picture windows bring scenic views into the open-concept living space.
The grounds hold two areas for entertaining: a dining patio with a curved bar and viewing deck, and a kidney-shaped pool and spa lined with brick. A wraparound deck connects to a bedroom.
Bryan Abrams of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Noxon, 54, was a writer and executive producer on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997-2003. Since then, she’s written “I Am Number Four,” “Fright Night” and “The Glass Castle,” which she also directed.