‘Sharp Objects’ creator Marti Noxon eyes a quick house flip in Studio City

By Jack Flemming
Oct 22, 2018 | 8:50 AM
'Sharp Objects' creator Marti Noxon is asking $2.399 million for a Studio City home she bought last year for $1.6 million. (Pacific Union International)

Marti Noxon’s last two projects — the TV shows “Dietland” and “Sharp Objects” ­— both came to fruition this year. Now, she’s hoping to for similar success with the sale of a development project in Studio City.

The writer-director bought a single-story home last year for $1.6 million, renovated it, and recently put it back on the market for $2.399 million, records show.

A mash-up of Traditional and Midcentury styles, the house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,323 square feet. As part of the renovation, walls were replaced with floor-to-ceiling glass, carpet was replaced with tile and period fixtures were introduced.

Wood beams cross on the front façade and continue into the interior, where vaulted ceilings top an indoor-outdoor great room with walls of glass on two sides. The space is anchored by a dramatic tile fireplace.

Tilework covers the kitchen area, which consists of a center island and farmhouse sink and opens to a dining area. Picture windows bring scenic views into the open-concept living space.

The grounds hold two areas for entertaining: a dining patio with a curved bar and viewing deck, and a kidney-shaped pool and spa lined with brick. A wraparound deck connects to a bedroom.

Bryan Abrams of Pacific Union International holds the listing.

Noxon, 54, was a writer and executive producer on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” from 1997-2003. Since then, she’s written “I Am Number Four,” “Fright Night” and “The Glass Castle,” which she also directed.

