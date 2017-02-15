Mel Gibson sells Sherman Oaks home at a loss

Actor-director Mel Gibson, who is up for an Academy Award for his film “Hacksaw Ridge,” has sold a home in Sherman Oaks for $2.1 million.

Gibson, through a blind trust, bought the house in 2009 for $2.405 million, records show. The property was previously occupied by his former romantic partner Oksana Grigorieva, with whom he has a child. Grigorieva had been allowed to remain in residence as part of a 2011 custody settlement, The Times previously reported.

Built in 2006, the Prairie School-inspired house features such details as mahogany built-ins, stone accents and hardwood floors. Stained glass skylights and clerestory windows bring natural light into the roughly 3,500 square feet of living space.

Common rooms include a center-island kitchen, living and dining rooms and a library. The master suite has a fireplace and a custom dressing room for a total of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

French doors open to a rear courtyard with a fountain. A covered patio with a stacked-stone fireplace, lawns and formal landscaping fill out the backyard.

Joyce Blackburn of Realty Executives was the listing agent. Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, represented the buyers.

Gibson, 61, has credits that include the “Mad Max” and “Lethal Weapon” films, as well as “The Expendables 3.” He received a pair of Academy Awards for the 1995 epic “Braveheart.”

More recently he directed “Hacksaw Ridge,’ which has been nominated for six Oscars including best picture and best director.

