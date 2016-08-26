Mel Gibson lists the Sherman Oaks home he bought for Oksana Grigorieva

A Sherman Oaks home that actor Mel Gibson bought for former romantic partner Oksana Grigorieva has hit the market for $2.575 million.

Gibson, who has a child with Grigorieva, bought the house for the Russian songwriter and pianist seven years ago for about $2.4 million. As part of a 2011 custody settlement, Grigorieva and their daughter were allowed to live in the home until the daughter turned 18, according to a report in The Times.

However, that arrangement may have changed. Earlier this month, the California Court of Appeals reportedly ruled that Gibson no longer owes Grigorieva the remaining settlement amount. The ruling was a result of Grigorieva’s 2013 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” when she spoke out about Gibson’s alleged domestic abuse.

The Prairie modern-style home, built in 2006, has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in about 3,500 square feet of space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

As for the home, it’s a modern spin on the Prairie School style. Built in 2006, the roughly 3,500-square-foot house features decorative and stained glass windows and skylights, mahogany built-ins and stone accents throughout.

An open living room with fireplace, an oversized center-island kitchen, a formal dining room, a library, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are among the living areas. The master suite has a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a custom dressing room.

French doors open to a courtyard with a contemporary fountain feature. A covered patio with a stacked-stone fireplace, lawns and tropical landscaping complete the setting.

Joyce Blackburn of Realty Executives holds the listing.

Gibson, 60, has credits that include the “Mad Max” and “Lethal Weapon” films, as well as “The Expendables 3.” He won a pair of Oscars for the 1995 epic “Braveheart.”

Grigorieva, 46, is known for writing the song "Un día llegará" on Josh Groban’s 2006 album “Awake.” She released her first and only studio album, “Beautiful Heartache,” in 2009.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

