Coronado home of convicted Mexican tycoon hits the market for $9.5 million

By
May 24, 2018 | 11:10 AM
The Coronado home of Mexican billionaire Jose Susumo Azano Matsura, who last year was convicted on charges of making illegal campaign contributions, has listed for sale $9.49 million. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

The bayside home of Mexican businessman Jose Susumo Azano Matsuro, who in October received a three-year prison sentence for illegal campaign contributions made in the 2012 San Diego mayoral race, has come on the market in Coronado for $9.49 million, records show.

Azano, the son of a Mexican industrialist, built a fortune through his Mexico City-based surveillance technology business. The businessman was embroiled in a public corruption scandal that resulted in a five-week-long jury trial and a conviction on multiple charges of making $600,000 in illegal contributions; federal law prohibits foreign citizens from donating to political campaigns. He was also accused of having two wives.

The contemporary compound spans 7,100 square feet on San Diego Bay, offering a window-filled floor plan that takes advantage of its waterfront spot.

In the main area, a dual-sided fireplace connects a two-story living room to a dining room. Within two stories, there are a total of six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, four fireplaces, a gym and a theater room.

A spa-like bathroom with a sauna connects to the master suite, which opens to one of several balconies overlooking the water. Up above, a rooftop deck adds more space to entertain.

The luxury continues outside, where an infinity pool and spa take in 325 feet of ocean frontage and a private boat dock.

The property last changed hands eight years ago for $6.9 million, records show.

Brunilda Zaragoza of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Peter Middleton of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

