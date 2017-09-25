Singer-songwriter Milow gives up his hip surf spot in Venice

Exposed beams, interior brick, an outdoor shower — the place Belgian singer-songwriter Milow just sold through a trust for $2.125 million is the definition of Venice chic.

Set on a walk street with access to a prime surfing spot, the timeless 1934 bungalow occupies a postage stamp-sized lot with a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom back unit.

The Venice bungalow has a nontraditional feel with exposed beams and brick walls. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The 1,167-square-foot main house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms – plenty of room for a surfboard and a guitar.

The hip home features brick inside and out. Two patios extend the living space out of doors.

Milow, whose legal name is Jonathan Vandenbroeck, has released seven studio albums, most recently “Modern Heart” last year. The 36-year-old’s hits include “You Don’t Know,” "You and Me (In My Pocket)" and the acoustic cover of “Ayo Technology.”

The property previously sold five years ago for $1.35 million, public records show.

Penny Muck, Tamra Pardee and Tiffany Rochelle, all with Halton Pardee & Partners, handled the transaction.

