Modern perch serves up a bird's-eye view of San Diego Bay

Bi-folding doors slide away for a seamless indoor-outdoor transition at this modern villa in San Diego’s La Playa area. The multi-function living spaces combine vaulted ceilings, polished stone and picture windows that frame harbor and ocean views. A two-story casita sits beyond the swimming pool and holds an executive office.

The details

Location: 448 San Gorgonio St., San Diego, CA 92106

Asking price: $2.7 million

Built: 1989

Architect: Rob Quigley

Designed by architect Rob Quigley, the modern villa-style home sits on a third of an acre in San Diego with a swimming pool and a two-story casita. (Ian R. Meyers Photography) (Ian R. Meyers Photography)

House size: 3,300 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 0.32 acres

Features: Clean lines; marble floors; bi-folding and sliding glass doors; eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook; step-down living room; two-story casita with office; guest quarters with private entrance; four-car garage; art studio; swimming pool and spa; expansive decking

About the area: In the 92106 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price in June was $1.149 million, according to CoreLogic. That was a 16.6% increase in median sales price year over year.

Agents: JoJo Giordano, (619) 995-5252, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

