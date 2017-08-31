Nancy O'Dell seeks $7.2 million for Wallace Neff-designed home in Pasadena

Nancy O’Dell, co-anchor of the syndicated TV show “Entertainment Tonight,” has put her home in Pasadena up for sale at $7.189 million.

Designed and built in 1931 by Wallace Neff, the renovated home sits on nearly an acre of grounds with mountain and tree-top views. An arched entry and flat, clay-tile roofline speak to the home’s Mediterranean Revival roots.

The 8,926 square feet of living space — awash in hardwood, marble and rustic Spanish-tile floors — includes gallery halls, a living room with a fireplace, a coffered-ceiling dining room and an oversized office/library. A broad island anchors the updated kitchen, which opens to a two-story room. A speakeasy-style bar, movie/game room and wine cellar make up the lower, entertainment wing.

The Wallace Neff-designed home, built in 1931, sits behind gates on about an acre in Pasadena. (Kevin Edge / David William Guettler) (Kevin Edge / David William Guettler)

The master suite features a custom soaking tub and a rainfall shower for a total of six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Additional guest quarters lie within the detached guesthouse.

Brick patio space surrounds a tiled fountain in the center courtyard, and a nearby loggia holds an outdoor fireplace and al fresco dining room. A swimming pool and spa, lawns and landscaping complete the fenced and gated grounds.

The property last changed hands a decade ago for $5.4 million, property records show.

Ash Rizk of Coldwell Banker and Tina Cameron of Gibson International are the co-listing agents.

O’Dell, 51, joined “Entertainment Tonight” in 2011 after more than a decade with the news show “Access Hollywood.” She has covered such entertainment events as the Academy Awards, the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Grammys.

