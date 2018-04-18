Actress Natalie Martinez cuts loose from Mellenthin-built home in Sherman Oaks

Actress Natalie Martinez, who stars on the ABC thriller series "The Crossing," has sold her gated home in Sherman Oaks for $1.315 million.
She bought the property three years ago for about $832,000, records show.
The charming two-story Traditional home is one of many designed by developer William Mellenthin, who built thousands of single-family homes in the San Fernando Valley over a career spanning three decades.
Built in 1956, the brick-trimmed house displays details often associated with Mellenthin, including pitched rooflines, indoor-outdoor living spaces and rambling common areas. A dovecote-inspired birdhouse feature — a signature of the developer — creates visual interest above the garage.
Inside, the roughly 3,400 square feet of living space has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, built-ins and a brick fireplace in the living room. The master suite — one of four bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms — has a balcony overlooking the backyard.
Doors off the living and dining rooms open to a large patio space with an outdoor fireplace. The swimming pool and spa were recently redone.
The property originally came to market in February for $1.349 million and sold in about two months, records show.
Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates was the listing agent. Susanna Nagy of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Martinez, 33, is known for her role in Paul W.S. Anderson's 2008 action film "Death Race." Her television credits include the shows "Detroit 1-8-7," "CSI: NY" and "Under the Dome."
