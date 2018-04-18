Advertisement

Actress Natalie Martinez cuts loose from Mellenthin-built home in Sherman Oaks

Neal J. Leitereg
By
Apr 18, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Actress Natalie Martinez, who stars on "The Crossing," has sold her home in Sherman Oaks for $1.315 million. The 1956 traditional was designed and built by prolific San Fernando Valley developer William Mellenthin. (Media Carrot Photography)

Actress Natalie Martinez, who stars on the ABC thriller series "The Crossing," has sold her gated home in Sherman Oaks for $1.315 million.

She bought the property three years ago for about $832,000, records show.

The charming two-story Traditional home is one of many designed by developer William Mellenthin, who built thousands of single-family homes in the San Fernando Valley over a career spanning three decades.

Designed and built by developer William Mellenthin, the 1956 Traditional has beamed ceilings, built-ins and wood paneling.
Designed and built by developer William Mellenthin, the 1956 Traditional has beamed ceilings, built-ins and wood paneling. (Media Carrot Photography)

Built in 1956, the brick-trimmed house displays details often associated with Mellenthin, including pitched rooflines, indoor-outdoor living spaces and rambling common areas. A dovecote-inspired birdhouse feature — a signature of the developer — creates visual interest above the garage.

Inside, the roughly 3,400 square feet of living space has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, built-ins and a brick fireplace in the living room. The master suite — one of four bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms — has a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Doors off the living and dining rooms open to a large patio space with an outdoor fireplace. The swimming pool and spa were recently redone.

The home sits on a 9,600-square-foot lot with a fire pit and a refinished swimming pool and spa.
The home sits on a 9,600-square-foot lot with a fire pit and a refinished swimming pool and spa. (Media Carrot Photography)

The property originally came to market in February for $1.349 million and sold in about two months, records show.

Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates was the listing agent. Susanna Nagy of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Martinez, 33, is known for her role in Paul W.S. Anderson's 2008 action film "Death Race." Her television credits include the shows "Detroit 1-8-7," "CSI: NY" and "Under the Dome."

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

