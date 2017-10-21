Hot Property: The name game

Not every big name is attached to a mega property. This week’s offerings include some dwellings on a more modest scale, such as the 1,065-square-foot investment house recently sold by film giant Robert Duvall. There’s also a horse ranch that a former Angels owner is selling that centers on a manufactured home.

Want to take a peek inside? Enjoy the treehouse-like view of Silver Lake from the home of music video producer Jo Ann Thrailkill in our exclusive video.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

Where an Eagle soared

The Brentwood estate of the late Eagles’ co-founder Glenn Frey has come on the market at $14.995 million.

Built in 1996, the gated Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms, 8.25 bathrooms and a powder room in more than 8,000 square feet of space.

Formal gardens, fountains and statues create backdrops for patios and sitting areas in the backyard, which features a tiled swimming pool and a guesthouse gym.

Frey, who died last year at 67, bought the home in 2002 for slightly more than $10 million.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer won six Grammys with the Eagles. His solo albums include “No Fun Aloud” (1982), which spawned a pair of Top 40 singles, and “Strange Weather” (1992).

Her character-filled home

Actress Beverly D’Angelo has parted ways with her home in Coldwater Canyon for $2.6 million.

Built in 1929, the five-bedroom Spanish-style home is entered through a central courtyard with a fountain. Among original details is a two-story foyer with a curved wrought-iron staircase, arched doorways and coved and beamed ceilings.

The quarter-acre of grounds includes a covered patio and a pool surrounded by trees. An office and detached studio complete the home’s 4,045 square feet.

D’Angelo, 65, is best known for her role as Ellen Griswold in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” films. She has appeared in over 60 films, including “Hair” (1979), “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1980) and “American History X” (1998).

An offer he couldn’t refuse?

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, whose scores of credits include the “Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II,” has sold an investment property in West Hollywood for $1.605 million.

The tidy 1,065-square-foot home, built in the 1920s, has an open-plan living and dining room and two bedrooms. A detached guest unit serves as a possible third bedroom.

Duvall, 86, bought the place in 2008 for $1.125 million and had leased it out for as much as $6,500 a month.

Duvall’s film credits include “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962), “Apocalypse Now” (1979) and “Tender Mercies” (1983), for which he won an Academy Award.

Actor was rooted to Ojai

Actor William Moses has sold his place in Ojai for $1.995 million to craft beer scene darling Tony Yanow.

The Monterey Colonial-style home, with 3,206 square feet of open-concept living space, is designed for entertaining. There’s a bedroom/office on the first floor and three bedrooms upstairs.

The 1.35-acre property is fenced and takes in mountain views. A swimming pool and fire pit complete the grounds.

Moses, 57, grew up on a citrus farm in Ojai and got his show biz start in a soda commercial. He made his mark on “Falcon Crest” from 1981 to 1987. He has appeared this year in the series “Doubt” and “Chicago Med.”

Scene change in Bel-Air

Actress Laura Breckenridge has bought a Bel-Air house for slightly more than $2 million.

The traditional-style home, built in 1960, is entered through double doors that open to a foyer. A formal living room with a fireplace and built-ins, a breakfast room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms are within the nearly 2,700 square feet of living space.

There’s a swimming pool and a patio/lounge area.

Breckenridge, 34, is known for her work on the television series “Related.” Her credits include a stint on Broadway in a revival of “The Crucible” and numerous films. This year she appeared in the series “Bull.”

Ready for fresh riders

Jackie Autry, widow of singer-actor cowboy Gene Autry and former owner of the Los Angeles Angels, has listed a horse ranch for sale in Anza at $1.475 million.

The 88.5 acres of flat usable land are fenced and contain three homes. The site was previously used as a thoroughbred horse farm. There are multiple arenas, turnouts, pastures, a horse/cattle shelter and a 10-stall barn.

The main house is a 1987 manufactured home of 1,664 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a porch. A 1951 stick-built house has two bedrooms, one bathroom and 1,161 square feet of living space. The third house, built in 1938, also has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Jackie Autry, 76, served as honorary American League president from 2000 to 2015. Gene Autry, who died in 1998 at 91, had a television show bearing his name and popularized the song “Back in the Saddle Again.”

