Hot Property Newsletter: When one home is not enough

Maybe you've noticed: Celebrities seem to buy a lot of homes. Some of them embrace the thrill of the buy-sell game, take on restoration-worthy projects as a hobby or don a landlord hat. Others are securing housing for close relatives. This week we lead off with a box office biggie making one such family-friendly purchase.
And we take you inside our Home of the Week, a space somewhat off the beaten track in Malibu. The one-bedroom abode with a chrome kitchen is simply a pit stop for the main event: an attached aluminum, glass and steel garage with temperature-controlled space for up to 25 high-performance vehicles. Check out this Fox 11 video. Asking price: $10 million.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Key change in Los Feliz
Leonardo DiCaprio was the buyer of the Los Feliz home that musician Moby sold earlier this month for $4.91 million. The Oscar-winning actor bought the English Traditional through a trust for a family member, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.
Built in 1926, the stately residence was renovated by Moby during his two years of ownership. Within the 4,644 square feet of living space are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a lower-level guest suite with a hidden passage that connects to a steam room.
DiCaprio, 43, won an Academy Award for his leading role in the 2015 epic "The Revenant." Prior to that, he garnered Oscar nominations for his work in "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" (1993), "The Aviator" (2004), "Blood Diamond" (2005) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013).
Moby, 52, recently released his 15th studio album, "Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt." He became a household name in the 1990s for his electronic dance music, such as the 1999 electronica album "Play."
He adds a studio in Calabasas
Dr. Dre has bought a custom home in a gated Calabasas community for $4.9 million.
The Mediterranean-style estate, which dates to 1997, has close to 9,400 square feet of living space, a game room, a snazzy home theater and a potential work space for the hip-hop mogul: an acoustically engineered studio/office. A total of six bedrooms and 5.75 bathrooms include a large master suite with a fireplace.
The three-quarter-acre lot contains a free-form swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a lighted and fenced tennis/sports court.
Dr. Dre, 53, is the founder and chief executive of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. The Grammy winner and record producer has worked with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent, among others.
Still hoping for a hit
The onetime marital home of Melanie Brown — the singer-songwriter known as Mel B and Scary Spice from her days with the Spice Girls — and her ex-husband, producer Stephen Belafonte, has been relisted at $7.495 million in Hollywood Hills West. That's down from last year's $8.995 million asking price.
The four-story contemporary-style home, built in 1928 and redesigned in 2016, has more than 4,600 square feet of glitzy living space, including Baccarat fixtures, a bar, a recording studio, a theater, a game room and a gym. A master suite with adjoining sitting room occupies the entire top floor for a total of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Brown, 42, gained notice in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls and later released the solo albums "Hot" and "L.A. State of Mind." She has served as a judge on such competition shows as "The X Factor UK," "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor Australia."
Belafonte, 42, produced "Mel B: It's a Scary World" (2010) for television. His film work includes "The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call — New Orleans" (2009) and "Mutant Chronicles" (2008).
Leaving his Venice fortress
Actor Don Cheadle, who appears as War Machine in the Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War," has sold a home in Venice for $2.415 million.
Sheathed in rust-colored steel, the contemporary-style house was completely renovated and expanded by Cheadle's partner, designer Bridgid Coulter, to 2,400 square feet — about three times its original size.
There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a master suite with a separate sitting room.
Cheadle and Coulter bought the place two years ago for $894,000, records show.
Cheadle, 53, is set to reprise his role as War Machine in the next Avengers installment, "Avengers: Infinity War — Part II," next year. To date, he has appeared in five Marvel films.
Close to work in Burbank
Actor and comedian Damon Wayans has shortened his drive to the studio, buying a multifamily property in Burbank for $1.3 million.
The triplex is in the city's Media District near Warner Brothers Studio. That's a convenient spot for Wayans, who stars on the Fox series "Lethal Weapon," which is based on the Warner film franchise.
Built in 1939, the property contains a one two-bedroom residence and two one-bedroom residences. The three units combine to about 2,400 square feet of living space.
The 57-year-old got his start in stand-up and created the comedy "In Living Color" in 1990 with his brother Keenan Wayans. He starred in the comic films "Major Payne" (1995) and "Blankman" (1994) as well as the series "My Wife and Kids" (2001-05).
Back in the day
A Studio City house where Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. once got his feet wet as a first-time buyer has sold for $2.75 million.
The actor bought the mid-century ranch-style home in 1994, the same year he played Paul Hogan's sidekick in the film "Lightning Jack." He sold nine years later.
Others to have owned the now gated property include television and film composer Roger Neill, actors Matt and Heather Borlenghi and late comedy showrunner Marsh McCall.
The white with brick trim house has 3,395 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and five bedrooms.
The park-like grounds of more than an acre contain a kidney-shaped swimming pool.
From the archives
Ten years ago, comic actor Tom Arnold put his Tarzana home of less than two years on the market for $2.275 million. He said the 4,250-square-foot house was just "too much house for one man."
Twenty years ago, pop star Beck Hansen bought a Pasadena home for just under $1.3 million. The 5,200-square-foot house sat on slightly more than an acre with a swimming pool.
A 101-acre Mineola, Texas, ranch owned by legendary Dallas Cowboy linebacker Bob Breunig is for sale, notes SecondShelters.com. The horse ranch includes a 2,400-square-foot main house, two guest cottages, a 15-stall horse barn and a riding arena.
Here's a little piece of eye candy: This funky modernist condo in Austin, Texas, has 1,310 square feet of living space. The very George Jetson house was designed by architect John Watson in 1978, reports Estately.com. The list price is $525,000.