Former Green Bay Packer Nick Barnett tackles a home sale in Carlsbad

Former NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion Nick Barnett has sold his home in Carlsbad for $2.2 million.

The traditional-style two-story was remodeled during Barnett’s ownership and features vibrant wallpaper in the entry, distressed wide-plank floors and modern fixtures. A broad center island topped with polished concrete is among additions to the chef’s kitchen. The master suite sports a glass-enclosed shower, a claw-foot tub and a wet bar.

The two-story home in Carlsbad sits on its own cul-de-sac with mountain-to-ocean views. (Windermere Homes & Estates) (Windermere Homes & Estates)

Other common areas include formal living and dining rooms, a breakfast area with a mirrored ceiling and a wood-paneled office. A total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within the 6,053 square feet of living space.

Outdoors, grounds of about half an acre include a gazebo, various patios and a swimming pool and spa. Views from the site, a hilltop lot found at the end of a cul-de-sac, extend from the nearby La Costa Golf Course to the Pacific.

Steve Lincoln of Lincoln Realty Group, a partner with Windermere Homes & Estates, was the listing agent. Bryce Lucore of Klinge Realty repped the buyer.

Barnett, 35, played for Green Bay, Buffalo and Washington over the course of 11 NFL seasons. The former Fontana A.B. Miller High School student spent the majority of his 11-year career with the Packers, earning All-Pro honors in 2007.

He bought the house, built in 2001, three years ago for $1.9 million.

