Advertisement

Own a waterfront home, plus the island it sits on, for under $1 million in Panama

By Jack Flemming
Apr 12, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Own a waterfront home, plus the island it sits on, for under $1 million in Panama
An 18-acre island with a two-bedroom home and private dock is on the market in Panama for $900,000. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

If Southern California's housing prices are keeping you in an apartment, try Panama, where an entire island is on the market for $900,000.

Spanning 18 acres of undeveloped land close to Bocas del Toro, a lush island chain off Panama's Caribbean coast, the property offers a waterfront home and private dock.

Advertisement

The residence holds 1,200 square feet of wood-accented living spaces, including two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen set under vaulted ceilings. A covered patio wraps around the home, taking in ocean and rainforest views.

According to the listing office, an additional studio apartment is currently under construction.

The area is prime for fishing and diving, and the current owner has been using the retreat to run a surfing and charter boat business.

Jim Habig of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Actor Stuart Townsend is ready to part with three acres of coastline views

Coastal Craftsman is Del Mar's second-priciest home sale this year at $18 million

'Flip or Flop' star Christina El Moussa sees action on her Yorba Linda home

Bond girl Izabella Scorupco seeks a match for Spanish bungalow near Griffith Park

Advertisement
Advertisement