Own a waterfront home, plus the island it sits on, for under $1 million in Panama

If Southern California's housing prices are keeping you in an apartment, try Panama, where an entire island is on the market for $900,000.
Spanning 18 acres of undeveloped land close to Bocas del Toro, a lush island chain off Panama's Caribbean coast, the property offers a waterfront home and private dock.
The residence holds 1,200 square feet of wood-accented living spaces, including two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen set under vaulted ceilings. A covered patio wraps around the home, taking in ocean and rainforest views.
According to the listing office, an additional studio apartment is currently under construction.
The area is prime for fishing and diving, and the current owner has been using the retreat to run a surfing and charter boat business.
Jim Habig of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
