Case Study House No. 10 in Pasadena sells for $2.96 million

A minimalist-style house that was built in 1947 as part of the Case Study program has sold in Pasadena for $2.96 million. The final price tag is $30,000 shy of when it originally listed for sale in September.
Designed by father-and-son duo Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland Jr., the horizontal home parallels the sloped lot upon which it sits.
Slanted ceilings and walls of glass highlight the post-and-beam architecture. An open floor plan lined with hardwood connects the airy living spaces, while a large brick fireplace splits the living room and the dining area.
Outside, an open patio leads down to a pool and spa via wide steps, with minimalist shrubs and landscaping dotting the perimeter. A similarly designed guesthouse sits adjacent.
The master bedroom, which features a spacious bathroom and walk-in-closet, also opens to the patio.
Cynthia Luczyski and Lauren Luczyski of Deasy/Penner held the listing. Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre represented the buyer.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is one of 36 “Case Study Houses” commissioned by Los Angeles-based Arts and Architecture magazine after World War II in response to the national housing shortage.
A recent renovation of the home won the previous owners multiple honors in 2015, including the City of Pasadena Historic Preservation Award and Pasadena’s Historic Preservation Commission’s Reconstruction Award.
It previously changed hands for $1.6 million in 2012, records show.
Twitter: @jflem94
