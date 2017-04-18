Pasadena house brings that Palm Springs vacation vibe

Politics
Rooted in the Midcentury Modern era, this single-story house in Pasadena has taken on a more contemporary ambiance. Walled and gated, the open-plan home has a large interior courtyard and a rear swimming pool and entertaining area. More than a dozen varieties of palms dot the grounds.

Address: 1245 Hillside Road, Pasadena 91105

Price: $2.499 million

Built: 1959

Lot size: 12,072 square feet

House size: 3,918 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Open marble fireplace between living and family rooms, coffee and cocktail bar, spa room off the master suite, covered patio, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91105 ZIP Code in February was $1.375 million, based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 79.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Robert LaDuke, (323) 350-0339, Sotheby’s International Realty

