Pasadena house brings that Palm Springs vacation vibe

Rooted in the Midcentury Modern era, this single-story house in Pasadena has taken on a more contemporary ambiance. Walled and gated, the open-plan home has a large interior courtyard and a rear swimming pool and entertaining area. More than a dozen varieties of palms dot the grounds.

Address: 1245 Hillside Road, Pasadena 91105

Price: $2.499 million

The walled and gated property includes a large interior courtyard and a swimming pool. (Susan Pickering Photography) (Susan Pickering Photography)

Built: 1959

Lot size: 12,072 square feet

House size: 3,918 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Open marble fireplace between living and family rooms, coffee and cocktail bar, spa room off the master suite, covered patio, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91105 ZIP Code in February was $1.375 million, based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 79.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Robert LaDuke, (323) 350-0339, Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Old and new coexist in harmony at Westchester redo

105-year-old Craftsman stands its ground in Jefferson Park

La Cañada Flintridge manor ought to be in pictures — and it is