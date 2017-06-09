Blending modern design and technology at Pasadena new build

Overlooking an arroyo in Pasadena, this newly built house from Proto Homes combines sustainable materials, smart home technology and modern design. The energy-efficient two-story has an open-ceiling first floor crossed by a catwalk hallway. Centralized systems are controlled by the touch of a button.

Address: 161 California Terrace, Pasadena 91105

Price: $1.998 million

The new house in Pasadena uses smart home technology and ecological building materials. (Jason Keene) (Jason Keene)

Built: 2017

Builder: Proto Homes

Lot size: 8,855 square feet

House size: 2,759 square feet, five bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Hardwood and polished concrete floors, movable kitchen island, living area and master bedroom fireplaces, patios, swimming pool, hot tub, two-car detached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91105 ZIP Code in April was $1.186 million based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.4% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Giusy Mele-Brown, (626) 695-2312, Partners Trust

