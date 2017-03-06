Longtime Brentwood home of late actress Patricia Barry sells for $10.3 million

The Brentwood estate where actress Patricia Barry made her home for nearly half a century has sold for $10.3 million.

Sitting on about three quarters of an acre in the Brentwood Park neighborhood, the Southern Colonial-style home came to market in January for $10.495 million and sold in about a month, records show. Barry, who died last year at 93, paid $111,700 for the property in 1969.

The 1937 Southern Colonial-style home sits on about three quarters of an acre in Brentwood. (Adrian Anz) (Adrian Anz)

The two-story home, built in 1937, features crisp white siding, black shutters and decorative latticework across the front. A two-story colonnade and brick portico were among additions made to the home during Barry’s ownership.

The 4,330 square feet of interior space includes a grand foyer, a sunroom, a wood-paneled bar room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the living room and study, and the master suite has a view of the backyard.

A swimming pool, rolling lawns and mature trees fill the grounds.

Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates was the listing agent. Jai Winding of the Agency represented the buyer.

Barry gained fame in the 1940s when she won a Rita Hayworth lookalike contest. She would go on to appear in scores of television shows, including “Twilight Zone,” “Harris Against the World” and “Days of Our Lives.” “Send Me No Flowers” (1964) and “Sea of Love” (1989) are among her film credits.

