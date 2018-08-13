R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck hopes to be picking a buyer next

Guitarist Peter Buck has listed his condo in a downtown Seattle high-rise for sale at $1.475 million.
The unit takes in 180-degree city, mountain and water views from its glass walls and balcony. Blending with the contemporary interiors are leaded glass accents, a tiled fireplace and hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with Moorish tile fixtures, within the 1,387 square feet of living space.
Building amenities include concierge services, a gym, a clubroom, a spa and a rooftop dog run. The 195-unit glass-clad structure was built in 2005.
Buck, 61, is co-founder of the band R.E.M., whose hits include “Losing My Religion,” “Everybody Hurts” and “Fall on Me.” The songwriter-producer was with the alt-rock group from 1980 to 2011, then launched a solo career.
Trivia bonus points if you know what the name R.E.M. stands for. Yep: Rapid eye movement.
Ashley Hayes and Jennifer Moreno of Pointe3 Real Estate are the listing agents.