Former ‘Tonight Show’ producer Peter Lassally sells oceanfront home in Malibu

Peter Lassally oversaw the late night shows of Johnny Carson and David Letterman, and now he’s overseen the sale of his beach house in Malibu.
The oceanfront home, adapted from a design of architect Frank Gehry, sold for $6.325 million, or nearly $1 million less than when it first came up for sale in October.
Clean lines define the floor plan, which fits three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms into 2,766 square feet. On the main floor, walls of glass and wood-beamed ceilings adorn a living room. Past a white-painted brick fireplace, there’s a bright kitchen and dining area.
Both levels exit to ocean-view patios. There’s a private balcony off the master suite. No frills are found in the backyard — just a set of stairs descending to the sand.
Susan Monus of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Sandro Dazzan of the Agency represented the buyer.
Lassally, a survivor of a Nazi concentration camp, moved with his family to America in the ’40s and eventually got a job with NBC.
There, he produced “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for many years before serving as the executive producer on the late night shows of David Letterman and Craig Ferguson. He officially retired in 2015.