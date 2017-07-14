Barry's Bootcamp co-founder is ready to shed faux French farmhouse in Malibu

Rachel Mumford, co-founder of the Barry's Bootcamp fitness brand, is looking to trim down her real estate portfolio. She’s put her home on about an acre in Malibu’s Point Dume on the market for $9.995 million.

Mumford bought the property two years ago for $7.45 million and has paid great attention to details inside the French-farmhouse-style home. Smooth plaster walls, rustic stone and subtle hues give the 1954 home, styled by Kate Lester Interiors, a relaxed, coastal vibe. Ceilings featuring reclaimed wood and contemporary fixtures keep the eyes moving upward.

The Point Dume estate sits on about an acre with a guesthouse, a studio loft and a swimming pool. (Amy Bartlam & Paul Jonason) (Amy Bartlam & Paul Jonason)

A vaulted-ceiling great room, an open-plan kitchen and family room, a den/study, seven bedrooms and 6.25 bathrooms are within a single story of living. The master suite has a stone fireplace and sliding barn doors that lead to the master bath and walk-in closet.

Bi-folding and French doors extend the living space outside, where lawns and Ipe decking surround the swimming pool. Elsewhere is a guesthouse, a studio loft and a four-car garage.

Beach rights to private Little Dume Beach are also included in the sale.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass hold the listing.

Mumford partnered with celebrity trainer Barry Jay in 1998 to launch the first Barry’s Bootcamp in West Hollywood. The fitness boot camp, which counts Mandy Moore, David Beckham and Harry Styles among its clients, now has more than 40,000 members, according to its website.

