Midcentury home in the Hollywood Hills was a personal project for architect Richard Banta

On a hillside above the Sunset Strip, the Midcentury Modern-style home that architect Richard Banta designed and built for himself is on the market for $3.2 million.
The 1959 house, when viewed from the right angle, resembles an art piece more than a house. A pleated roof zigszags overhead, and walls of glass span the home’s backside. Zigzagging red stilts support the hillside property from below.
The single-story house has 4,481 square feet of interior, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. A walled and grassy courtyard sits out front before the interior kicks off with a hardwood-lined open floor plan.
A wall of plywood cabinetry backs the center-island kitchen, and the space also holds a bright living room. Two bedrooms, including the master suite, open directly to a long terrace that takes in views of the city and canyon.
Included in the sale are approved plans for a 3,300-square-foot addition that would add two more stories descending down the hillside.
Renderings for the project depict a courtyard with a floating staircase that leads down to a great room with glass walls. A bottom level holding a master suite, guest bedroom and home theater would sit below the courtyard area.
Julia Delorme of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Last December, an H-shaped home designed by Banta traded hands for $972,000 in Adams Hill, records show.